Biker involved as 'serious' crash closes Derbyshire road

Police say a crash which closed a Derbyshire road and involved a motorbike was 'serious’.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 27th December 2021, 2:49 pm

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said Dale Road, in Buxton, was shut at around 8pm on Boxing Day night.

A large number of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene of the incident.

The RPU, which released this picture of the scene, said on Twitter: “Dale Road in Buxton is shut due to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist. Investigation ongoing.”

We have contacted Derbyshire Constabulary for further information.

