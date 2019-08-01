30 residential properties and two businesses in Buxton hit by flooding, Environment Agency confirms

A clean-up operation is underway across parts of Buxton and the High Peak following last night's flash flooding.

Intense and very localised rainfall left homes and businesses flooded on Wednesday evening and roads impassable. Public transport was also severely affected, with trains cancelled between Buxton and Stockport, and through the Hope Valley towards Sheffield.

Flooding on Lightwood Road in Buxton on Wednesday evening. Photo & video by Jason Chadwick.

The main A6 between Buxton and Bakewell was closed after the River Wye burst its banks.

Derbyshire police said its officers had dealt with numerous calls from across the area – in particular in Buxton, Whaley Bridge and New Mills – where a number of properties were flooded, with the Lightwood Road area particularly badly affected.

The Environment Agency said approximately 30 residential properties and two businesses flooded in Buxton from Hogshaw Brook, a tributary of the Wye.

A spokesperson told the Advertiser: “Environment Agency Field Teams have been on scene working with the emergency services and the local authority to support the response and help the affected community.

“River levels on the Hogshaw Brook have now fallen and the risk of further flooding in the area has reduced. River levels are also falling on the River Wye in Derbyshire.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”‎

Flood warnings for the River Wye between Buxton and Bakewell, and the River Goyt at Whaley Bridge, have been withdrawn, but a flood alert - meaning flooding is still possible - remains in force for the Wye, with the possibility of further heavy rain forecast. Here roads and low-lying agricultural ground remain at risk.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "Waters are receding in areas of the High Peak hit by flooding last night; however, drivers are warned that roads may still be unpassable.

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near rivers and streams and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads which may be flooded."

