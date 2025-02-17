1985 Aston Martin V8 Volante sells for £105,750 at classic car auction in Buxton

H&H Classics held its first car auction of the year in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens with one car going for more than £100,000.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The auction, which took place at the Pavilion Gardens on Wednesday February, 12 saw an ‘incredibly sought after’ 1933 Morgan 3-Wheeler Super-Sports successfully hammered away for £26,156, an impressive £10,156 above its lower estimate.

The highest price on the day was achieved by a 1985 Aston Marin V8 Volante which fetched £105,750. It had once been owned by a former chairman of the Aston Martin’s Owners Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McWilliam, sales manager, H&H Classics, said: “It’s great to start 2025 with some really strong results, which bodes well for our forthcoming auctions and confirms the ensuring appeal of classic, collectible and performance cars.

A 1985 Aston Marin V8 Volante achieved the highest price on the day, fetching £105,750. Photo H&H Auctions

“Indeed, this is going to be one of the busiest years for H&H Classics,

There was also strong demand for modern classics which saw a one owner 2003 Range Rover Vogue TD6 find a new home for £15,300, which was more than £7,000 over its lower estimate, no doubt helped by its exceptionally original finish and rare colour of Giverny Green.

Although, the fact that Jeremy Clarkson and Harry Metcalfe have both been very vocal in their praise for the L322 generation of Range Rovers may have helped too, says James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar success was found for a rare and desirable 2005 Audi A8 6.0 Quattro W12 which was auctioned away for £13,500, which was £4,500 above its lower estimate, while a 2000 Land Rover Defender 90 TD5 sold for £9,225.

​A 1933 Morgan 3-Wheeler Super-Sports was one of the star lots at H&H Classics’ auction, successfully hammered away for £26,156. Photo H&H Auctions

This was more than £3,000 over its lower estimate and one of its selling points was the fitment of a new galvanised chassis.

Just one year younger, and a single ownership from new 1999 Jaguar XJR fetched £14,062, more than £4,000 above its lower estimate.

There was also significant joy for no reserve lots and chief among these were a restoration project 1930 Riley Nine Brooklands which was hammered away for £40,500, a 1983 Reliant Scimitar GTC, one of just 442 examples made, which made £12,938 and a ‘garage find’ 1938 Riley 12/4 Lynx Tourer which found a new home for £17,325.

Meanwhile, a no reserve 1955 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe, believed all original but somewhat bedraggled, sold for £8,212.