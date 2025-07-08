The pair’s expertise will help the company ensure businesses make trusted operational decisions with data | Shutterstock

A UK-based software company is excited to announce the appointment of two technology trailblazers to their team today (8) - one of which is a current member of the UK House of Lords.

Quantexa, a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence (DI), will welcome Steven Guggenheimer, former corporate vice president at Microsoft and Franck Petitgas, former global heard of investment banking at Morgan Stanley - and a current member of the UK House of Lords - to their Advisory Board this year.

The pair’s expertise will help the company ensure enterprises make trusted operational decisions with data in context by using Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform - which helps organisations uncover hidden risks and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource.

The appointment’s come following a $175 million Series F funding round and a growing customer base that has some of the world’s leading banks and government agencies.

Quantexa’s increased focus on expanding its global footprint and advancing its Decision Intelligence Platform helps enterprises achieve better business outcomes in highly regulated industries.

Vishal Marria, CEO & Founder, Quantexa, said: “We are adding to our powerhouse Advisory Board to match our category-defining ambitions.

“Steven and Franck bring extraordinary expertise across technology, finance, and policy.

“Their guidance will help us further accelerate our mission to become the global standard for trusted decision-making in the AI era.”

Guggenheimer is a 30-year enterprise technology veteran and has held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, including Corporate VP of AI & ISV Engagement.

He is recognised for building scaled platform strategies, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market engines in cloud and AI.

His expertise will be instrumental as Quantexa expands its platform, deepens strategic partnerships, and accelerates commercial growth across key geographies.

“Quantexa is tackling one of the most important challenges in AI today - turning siloed data into trusted, contextual insights at scale to drive augmented and automated decisioning,” Guggenheimer, said.

“The team has the right vision, platform, and momentum to lead this category, and I’m thrilled to support their journey.”

Petitgas brings global financial and macro strategy insights.

With more than three decades at Morgan Stanley, including serving as Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, and subsequently as the adviser on business and investment to the former U. K. Prime Minister, he adds invaluable perspective at the intersection of global finance, regulation, and digital transformation.

His experience will support Quantexa’s growth with global clients and strategic partners.

Franck Petitgas said: “Quantexa has developed a world class data and AI driven decision-making platform that helps its clients deliver growth and efficiency.

“I look forward to helping the company scale its impact internationally with global clients and in the capital markets.”

*Appointment was subject to the standard ACOBA approval process.

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.