The Trademark Helpline unveils innovations to boost UK businesses

Trademark Helpline Introduces New Innovations | Unsplash

The Trademark Helpline is excited to unveil its latest innovations, reinforcing its position as a leader in accessible and affordable trademark services for UK businesses.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As brand protection becomes increasingly vital, securing UK trademark registration is essential for companies looking to safeguard their intellectual property and ensure long-term brand integrity.

Founder and Director Jonathan Paton reflected on the company’s evolution since its launch in 2008: “Our goal was to offer an affordable alternative to legal professionals, making UK and EU trademark applications accessible for all. Fast forward to today, and the trademark landscape has changed significantly, especially post-Brexit.”

The removal of the UK's ability to file directly in the EU prompted the Trademark Helpline to adapt by forming partnerships with trusted third parties in Europe. This expansion has enabled the company to broaden its services, securing reliable and affordable legal support globally, including in key markets such as Dubai and the United States. “Today, we proudly represent our clients not only for UK trademark applications but also in advising on their applications overseas,” Paton added.

The UK has experienced a substantial rise in trademark filings, with over 163,000 UK trademark applications in 2023 alone. However, the Trademark Helpline’s focus has shifted. “Historically, 75% of our workload involved new UK trademark applications, but now the majority of our time is dedicated to enforcing trademarks for our 4,500+ clients. This change is largely due to our monthly monitoring services, which help detect potential infringements across various platforms, including domain registrations and social media. Early detection allows us to take swift action, minimizing our clients' exposure to potentially costly legal disputes,” Paton explained.

A significant new feature is the launch of the Trademark Helpline’s free business platform, currently available to existing clients. This platform allows businesses to manage their trademark needs online, providing self-service options while retaining access to expert guidance from experienced trademark professionals. “As we complete beta testing, we aim to make this platform available to every trademark owner in the UK. Our goal is to reduce costs while maintaining high-quality, reliable trademark application services,” Paton stated.

Recent delays at the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) have made handling contentious matters, such as trademark oppositions, more time-consuming. What was once typically resolved in six months can now take a year to 18 months. For this reason, the Trademark Helpline strongly advises clients to conduct thorough research and act promptly when filing trademarks. “Our Initial Brand Audit remains central to our trademark application process; this first step helps clients avoid costly periods in ‘trademark application limbo,’ especially as brands seek to invest in marketing and promotion with confidence. When a professionally filed UK application with The Trademark Helpline costs less than £5 a month, there’s no reason professional trademark advice shouldn’t be accessible to businesses of all sizes,” Paton emphasized.

Today, the Trademark Helpline is committed to making both global and UK trademark application services accessible to all types of entrepreneurs and businesses, ensuring they receive the support they need to stay fully protected at every stage.