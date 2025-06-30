FLOKI launched Valhalla on mainnet today (30) | Floki.com

Valhalla, the highly anticipated metaverse game by Floki, has officially launched its mainnet today (30) - and players can earn MILLIONS.

The game, which has been in development for over three years, marks a major shift for the company from its origins as a meme token to a blockchain-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG).

Inspired by norse mythology, Valhalla offers players a unique experience.

With elements such as character progression, combat, resource management, and guild cooperation, the game has attracted the attention of millions.

One in particular includes Hafthor Bjornsson, best known for his role as The Mountain in Game of Thrones who streamed the MMORPG on his twitch: twitch.tv/hafthorjulius .

The game features turn-based tactical combat in hexagonal battle arenas, NFT creatures called Veras, and an expansive open world that players can explore and conquer together.

It also offers real ownership of in-game assets, giving players multiple ways to earn for their time and skill through its play-to-earn structure.

This sees FLOKI tokens earned through battles, quests, and trading - unlike most traditional games - and are a meme-inspired crypto token with real value.

"This is not just about putting a game on-chain - it's about making blockchain gaming better and delivering on the promise made to our community that we will fix many of the problems found within the blockchain P2E gaming space," said Pedro Vidal, Community Relations Officer at FLOKI.

"We're not building for hype.

“We're building something gamers actually want to play - and pushing the boundaries of what can be accomplished in the play-to-earn and blockchain gaming world.

“This is only the beginning."

Alongside the launch, millions from the treasury will fund In Game Rewards and also further game development, marketing, and the formation of industry partnerships aimed at expanding user reach and engagement.

Which comes at a good time following FLOKI’s new partnership with Method, an esports organisation , and with the forecasted growth of the blockchain gaming industry to exceed $25 billion by 2030.

Method, who has deep ties to the World of Warcraft community, will support Valhalla through dedicated content - including guides, tips, and updates across its platforms.

The collaboration aims to introduce Valhalla to Method’s large MMO-focused audience ahead of the game’s mainnet launch on June 30, marking a significant step for Floki’s efforts to expand Web3 gaming into the mainstream.

Learn more at https://valhalla.game/