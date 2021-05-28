Head chef Nathan Wall at Baslow Hall.

Here are the 10 best restaurants in Derbyshire according to the Michelin Guide

Now that Derbyshire’s restaurants are open again to customers, why not treat yourself to a delicious meal at one of the county’s best?

By Richard Blackledge
Friday, 28th May 2021, 7:46 pm

These are the area’s top places to eat according to the latest edition of foodies’ bible the Michelin Guide.

Work on this year’s Michelin guide started in August 2019 and was largely complete when the first national lockdown began in March 2020, the publishers said.

A number of restaurants in Derbyshire are recommended – find out which ones made the grade below.

1. The Peacock at Rowsley

The Peacock on Bakewell Road, Rowsley, is praised for its contemporary dishes. "Modern cooking is ingredient-led and has fresh, clean flavours; alongside, they offer some more traditional ‘classics’," the guide says.

Photo: Andrew Roe

2. The Old Vicarage

From 1998 to 2015, Tessa Bramley's The Old Vicarage held a Michelin star. It is listed in the guide as a Sheffield restaurant, although its location in the village of Ridgeway means it officially lies in Derbyshire. "Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the ‘Prestige’ best showcases the chef’s abilities," the Michelin Guide says.

Photo: Marie Caley

3. Fischer's at Baslow Hall

Fischer's at Baslow Hall is another former Michelin star holder. "Menus offer a mix of classic and more original modern dishes," the 2021 guide says.

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

4. Samuel Fox Country Inn

The Samuel Fox Country Inn at Bradwell is a place where 'flavourful classic dishes have modern touches and make good use of seasonal local produce', the guide says.

Photo: Dean Atkins

