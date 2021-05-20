Bottomless brunches and afternoon teas on menu at Buxton bar after major revamp

The Vault is currenty having a revamp to become a city centre style bar in the heart of Buxton, which will be open seven days a week.

The complete refurbishment, which comes at a ‘significant’ cost will also create a total of 16 jobs.

New manager Chris Stewart has relocated from Scotland to run the High Street establishment.

Chris Stewart, the new manager inside The Vault, which is undergoing a full refurb at 'significant cost'.

He said: “I’m so excited about this project.

"There is a great sense of community here in Buxton and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

The bar, which takes its names from the vault still in the cellar from when the building used to be the Halifax Building Society, will be keeping its name but the inside will look very different when the doors reopen in June.

The pool table at The Vault is gone and the space will become a cosy corner with log fire and a place for Sunday lunches

Chris said: “The identity of this place is The Vault. If we were change it people would still call it The Vault for years to come so we want to keep the name but give the customers a better experience.

"We will be open seven days a week which is a change from previous owners, and taking a step forward and offering bottomless brunches, afternoon teas, Sunday roasts and Sky Sports in the day.

"In the evening we want to make it a go-to place that is inclusive and welcomes everyone.”

The previous layout will all be changing in the next two months; the pool table area will become a cosy area with a real fire and tables for sit down diners and the bar will expand to a U-shape offering customers service on three sides.

The kitchen is also having a full revamp and the new menu at The Vault will include bottomless brunches and afternoon teas

The colour scheme will be rich teals, navy and gold and with paneling around the bottom of the walls and fabrics like velvet being used. Chris hopes this will create an opulent look for the venue.

He said: “Buxton is a rural town but we will be bringing the high standards of a city bar to our customers.

"I will be listening to the regulars to see what they want and will work to try and give them the best venue we can.

"This is a really exciting time - especially after the year we have had people will want to spend time with each other again.”

The finished look at The Vault will be opulent navys, teals and golds

Chris, who lost his previous job after being on furlough, is getting involved with the rebuild and has helped rip out carpets and strip the walls back.

He said: “It is important for me to take ownership of what is going on here. I want to do what I can.

"I will be here every day when The Vault is open so I want to be here from the start and help take it forward.

"We know a lot of people have had a tough time recently so we are keen to support the community and give back.

"The refurb work is creating jobs and then we will be taking on staff as well as keeping the staff under the previous owner too which is good news.”

Vacancies include assistant general manager, chef/cook and bar tenders. For more information call Chris on 07508 424617.

Chris Stewart has relocated from Scotland to Buxton to manage The Vault

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. – Louise Cooper, editor.