Try out the best 5 dog friendly days out in the Peak District

The Goyt Valley is a particularly good place for walkies – including trails that are great for off-lead dog walks in the Peak District. Delve into the woods and stroll around expansive reservoirs at your leisure. Routes range in length and difficulty - from a 2-mile riverside walk to a more challenging 12-mile trek from Fernilee to Castle Naze. The reward is the breathtaking views along the way.
Why your dog will love this: The variety of walks on offer is simply paw-some.
Best for: All dogs, really, as the routes differ in length, terrain, and difficulty – take your pick! Photo: SUBMIT
If you are heading for the Peak District to experience the rugged moorland, then the Eastern Moors near Sheffield are the best; you’ll find spectacular scenery in abundance when visiting one of the most famous landmarks in the area – Mam Tor. There is a 3-mile circular walk from the Mam Nick car park, which affords fabulous views of over the Edale Valley to Kinder Scout. Alternatively, take time to enjoy the 6.5-mile walk up from Castleton. Why your dog will love this: The views will make them feel like the world’s top dog. Best for: Fairly active doggos, as while the route is mainly on a decent stone footpath, there are some steps and steep climbs Photo: SUBMIT
For a truly unique dog-friendly adventure, head underground with a visit to Blue John Cavern, Treak Cliff Cavern, Peak Cavern or Speedwell Cavern – or check out all four of them! These caverns offer a fascinating exploration of Blue John stone and the mining industry surrounding it. Britain’s rarest mineral, it was found in the Castleton area by the Romans around 2,000 years ago. Blue John is home to eight of the 15 veins of this gorgeous stone, and touring Treak Cliff gives you a chance to view impressive chambers lined with Blue John stone formations, fossils, stalactites and stalagmites. Canine friends are welcome to hop on the boat which transports visitors through Speedwell Cavern and are also welcome to explore Peak Cavern, which hosts a number of events and light shows throughout the year - providing a fantastic way to see the Peak District's culture and landscape at the same time! Dogs are welcome in all four caverns but must be kept on leads for their own safety. Why your dog will love this: The caverns make an exciting and unique canine adventure Best for: Curious pups who will enjoy going underground Photo: SUBMIT
Looming above Castleton, the ruins of Peveril Castle make a great dog-friendly destination when visiting the Peak District. The keep dates back to 1176. As well as offering a captivating insight into the castle’s history, you can also pause a while and take in the awe-inspiring views of the surrounding countryside, out over the Hope Valley. Why your dog will love this: It’s a bracing uphill trek but well worth the effort for the views.
Best for: Canines who want to be king or queen of the castle Photo: SUBMIT