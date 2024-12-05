A popular tourist attraction in the Peak District will undergo a number of closures across January and February 2025 – with public access being restricted.

The Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA) has confirmed that the Monsal Trail will be subject to a number of closures across January and February 2025. The closures will only take place on weekdays – with no changes to public access on weekends.

A PDNPA spokesperson said: “At various times, either the whole through route of the Monsal Trail, or specific sections, will be closed to public access.

“As areas have their required works completed, shorter, specific sections of the route will be fully re-opened seven days a week. Please note that full, through-route access may still not be possible at this time on weekdays.”

The PDNPA will provide regular updates here regarding the impacted and re-opened areas. There may also be additional vehicle movements on the route at this time.

The closures will allow for essential ash dieback management, along with other routine maintenance and monitoring of the route. This will involve tree felling across the route itself and timber removal. Closures will be in place for public safety.

Car parks, EV charging, cafes and other businesses or facilities connected to the route will not be directly impacted, but the PDNPA recommends that visitors always check winter opening hours or the activities they wish to take part in before travelling.

If you are planning a cycle hire or abseiling excursion on weekdays during this period, the PDNPA recommends contacting your provider in the first instance.