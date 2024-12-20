Escape to romance: Hawthorn Hideaway offers exclusive getaways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hawthorn Hideaway, nestled in the heart of Nottinghamshire, is redefining romantic escapes with its exclusive, private, and quirky accommodations.

Perfect for couples seeking an unforgettable experience, Hawthorn Hideaway offers two luxurious lodges and a unique narrowboat retreat, each thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, style, and seclusion.

Luxury Meets Tranquility

Every stay at Hawthorn Hideaway promises a perfect blend of relaxation and romance. Each lodge and the charming narrowboat feature private outdoor hot tubs, cozy log burners, and private use of the onsite sauna and steam room, creating the ultimate environment for unwinding together.

Guests can elevate their experience with indulgent couples' massages and private dining, available as part of Hawthorn Hideaway's tailored packages.

Celebrations Made Memorable

Hawthorn Hideaway is the ideal setting for celebrating life’s most cherished moments.

Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, Valentine's Day, proposal, elopement wedding, or vow renewal, guests can choose from specially curated celebration packages. These include fresh flowers, elegant balloon arrangements, handmade chocolates, and bespoke decorations, ensuring each occasion is as unique as the couple.

Indoor-Outdoor Bliss

For a truly distinctive experience, the BBQ cabin provides a cozy space for cooking, dining, and relaxing with an indoor-outdoor ambiance. Perfect in every season, this charming addition to Hawthorn Hideaway combines warmth, rustic charm, and gourmet indulgence.

Quirky Accommodations for Every Occasion

Lodges: Enjoy the privacy and comfort of two stunning lodges, each with its own hot tub and wood-burning stove, ideal for a romantic retreat.

Narrowboat: For something a little more offbeat, the narrowboat offers a charming escape on the water, complete with all the luxurious touches Hawthorn Hideaway is known for.

Exclusively Yours

Hawthorn Hideaway is dedicated to providing an intimate and unforgettable experience. From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel enveloped in the magic of a setting designed to celebrate love and connection.

For bookings and further information, visit www.hawthornhideaway.com or contact [email protected] or 07515 860481.

About Hawthorn Hideaway

Hawthorn Hideaway is a family-owned retreat in Nottinghamshire, offering bespoke romantic experiences in an exclusive and serene environment. With a focus on luxury, privacy, and personal touches, Hawthorn Hideaway is the perfect destination for couples seeking to celebrate their love in style.