Rise in High Peak rents over past year

The cost of renting a home in High Peak rose slightly in the past year, new figures show.

It comes as Propertymark, a membership organisation for estate agents, warned upcoming reforms in England and Scotland may add more "uncertainty to aspiring investors" and increase rent prices in the long term.

Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in High Peak reached £868 per month in the year to June – up 2% from £851 a year prior. It was also up 29% from an estimated £674 a month five years ago.

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim to collect data on approximately 10% of the market.

Across the East Midlands, the average rent was £885 – rising 7% from the year before.

West Northamptonshire had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,041 per month, while the lowest was in East Lindsey at £657.

The average private rent in Great Britain was £1,355 per month in June. This was £84, or 7%, higher than 12 months ago.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: "Britain needs a stable and thriving private rental market to provide choice to people who intend to put a roof over their heads.

"New legislation especially in both England and Scotland is adding more uncertainty to aspiring investors and ultimately raising rent prices in the long term, creating a myriad of unintended consequences.

"It is vital that the UK Government and the devolved administrations listen to those working in the lettings market to ensure that the private rental sector works better for everyone."

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in High Peak, from £578 for a one-bed property to £1,336 for a home with four or more bedrooms in June.

Among the property types in the area: A detached housed cost £1,219 to rent per month; A semi-detached cost £897 per month; A terraced house was £825 per month and a flat or maisonette was £676 a month