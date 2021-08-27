Tideswell Food Festival set to return for first time since 2019

This year’s event will be taking place on Saturday September 11 and will mark the village’s tenth anniversary of hosting the food festival.

Julia Fell, who is part of the organising group, said: “We’re hopeful the food festival will go ahead as it’s enjoyed by villagers and visitors alike.

"On the day there will be local food traders, artisan food stalls, and an indoor artisan crafts market, all guaranteed to tickle your taste buds and excite your love of all things handmade, as well as singing and dancing.

Tideswell Food Festival will return for 2021

“There’s always a superb buzz in the village and everyone benefits, the local shops, the traders, visitors and the community and we look forward to welcoming you.”

Tideswell’s Food Festival is an established fixture on the food festival trail.

It is organised and run by a group of village volunteers with any surplus distributed as grants to local causes.

And to date more than £6,000 has been donated to local causes and projects as a result of the event.

Tideswell’s local churches will again open their doors.

The regular Makers Market will be in the Cathedral of the Peak with appropriate distancing measures. There are also local cafés and shops.

Volunteer marshals will be able to answer questions and signpost people to all the attractions.

Throughout the day there will be various entertainment including performances from Tideswell Band and The Bailey Sisters as well as songs from The Dales Divas choir.

Julia said: “Sadly, some of our regular traders have been forced out of business due to the pandemic.

"We can accommodate over 60 food stalls. Stallholders tell us that they find the event is well organised and visitors tell us how welcome they feel and they love the atmosphere of the event.”

Traders are encouraged to use recyclable packaging and receptacles. Visitors are asked to be mindful of distancing appropriately.

The festival will run from 10am to 4pm entry and parking on the day will both be free.

If anyone would like to book a stall for the festival contact the team via email bookings.tideswellfoodfestival@gmail.com.