Dates confirmed for 2022 Eat in the Park festival in Buxton

Despite a wet start thousands flocked to the two-day food, drink and music festival and it has proved such a hit the duo behind the event say they have already booked the dates to return in August 2022.

Friends Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire, both from the High Peak, have spent months planning the festival, which took place at the weekend.

George said: “We loved every second of it and it was so nice to see everyone else enjoying themselves too.

Eat in the Park organisers Gerorge Darbyshire and Jake Burnham along with other festival volunteers and band member from Oasish

“We had a vision, just an idea and everyone who bought tickets trusted us that we could deliver and I think it’s fair to say we really did pull it off and it was a huge success.”

The event, part of the park’s 150th anniversary celebrations, featured 14 cuisines from all around the world, as well as vegan and vegetarian traders alongside alcoholic beverage sellers and live music.

However, despite all the lovely food on offer the organisers did not get to sample anything themselves until the second day of the festival.

The rain didn't dampen spirits at Buxton's first Eat in the Park

Jake said: “We’d never organised anything before and then we were hosting a huge festival so there was a lot to keep us occupied.

"We both said that we could relax when tribute band Oasish were on and we made sure we took a moment then and just stood on the bridge and realised we had made it happen – it was quite emotional actually.”

More than 3,500 people turned out on Saturday and more than 3,000 on the Sunday.

The feedback has been very positive and Jake and George said they have had so many people commenting on what a professional job they did.

Oasish Tribute band taking to the stage at Eat in the Park

George said: “We’ve confirmed the dates and Eat in the Park is returning to the Gardens on August 20 and 21, 2022.

"We have got bands lined up and some of the food vendors who were there have already said they want to be part of future events."

Jake added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received and we can’t wait come back and do it all again next year.”