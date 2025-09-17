Second Memories of India restaurant opens in Buxton

A popular Indian restaurant in Whaley Bridge has acquired a second venue In Buxton and is now open.

Memories of India opened back at the turn of the millennium, now 25 years on the family business is expanding to Buxton taking over what was Nik Johns and before that The Hydro.

Businessman Giash Uddin said: “We are really excited about opening in Buxton.

“We know a lot of our customers from Buxton and Dove Holes travel to Whaley Bridge so the time felt right to open a second restaurant.”

Meet the team behind the new Memories of India restaurant in Buxton. Photo submitted

The Spring Gardens venue will follow the same model as Whaley Bridge.

Giash said: “We don’t sell alcohol but we do allow customers to bring their own.

“It’s just one of the ways we keep the cost down and that means more people can afford to come out.”

Memories of India has always been very community focused and this will continue in Buxton.

Memories of India is now open on Spring Gardens. Photo submitted

Giash explained: “We offer meals for under 14s for £5.

“It is a chance for them to come out without their parents but with their friends just like they would to a fast food place but they are getting good quality food which is cheaper than a burger or a pizza.

“It expands their tastebuds and it’s always nice to welcome our young customers.” Giash, who grew up in the culinary world of Whaley Bridge, says the new venue in Buxton will be bringing the same level of quality and service customers have come to expect from the original restaurant.

He said: “We are the longest running Indian restaurant in the High Peak and we have built our reputation on great food and great service.

Councillor Ruth George from Whaley Bridge and Councillor Jean Todd from Buxton at the new Memories of India restaurant in Buxton. Photo submitted

“There will be all the old favourites everyone has come to know and love and there might be a few new specials from the chefs at Buxton.

He added: “Buxton is very seasonal with tourists and the hope is to extend our hours next year so we are open for the summer trade in the day as well.”

Memories of India in Buxton opened on Wednesday September, 17 following an internal and external revamp.

