A Buxton landlord says the future is worrying for many small businesses as the new financial year starts.

Ian Howarth from The Queen’s Head Hotel says things are only going to get worse for some small businesses as National Insurance rises for employers.

He said: “From April National Insurance contributions are going up between £600 and £800 per employee per year.

“I have 27 employees which is tens of thousands of pounds.

Landlord Ian Howarth at The Queen's Head Hotel High Street in Buxton says pubs are struggling as costs continue to soar. Phot Brian Eyre

“Am I putting my beer up to match that?

“No, because that would put me out of business.”

Ian says it is not just National Insurance it's the cost of bills such as electricity, gas and water going up too.

“Before I have poured a pint it costs me thousands just to open the doors.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce says the government is 'righting that wrong' over energy prices which are hitting landlords hard.

He explained that business bills for utilities have taken a massive leap and there is no regulation on the prices people are paying.

Where prices used to be 15p per unit this jumped to more than £1 a unit but then was brought down to 45p a unit, Ian explains.

“So people in government are trying to make it look like they have got a good deal but in fact it is triple what it was last year.

“It’s the same with the price of a pint,” he continued.

Landlords will continue to feel the pinch as prices rise as the new financial year has started (Creative Commons)

“Everyone in parliament cheered when it was announced the price of beer is going down by a penny.

“But the actual fact is it was put up by 40p more before the penny reduction.

“This government has no business sense.

“What we need is a hospitality VAT reduction otherwise we will become a stagnant nation who can’t afford to spend and we will be heading into another recession.”

Ian says the recession of 2008 hit the big cities first and took around 12 months to be felt in small rural communities like Buxton.

“For a while things look good as people don’t go abroad they holiday in the UK - which is great for a tourist town like Buxton - but even then they start cutting back and everyone is feeling the pinch and that’s the way things are going now.”

Ian says he was given a Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme which provides financial support to smaller businesses affected by coronavirus.

He said: “The repayments were crippling.

“I got lucky, I won some money on Premium Bonds.

“And instead of spending it on something nice I paid off my loan but there are so many people who are struggling to make the payments every month and the rising costs are really frightening.

“And it is worrying looking at the future for small businesses and what will become of them.

“Pubs are struggling to survive.

Every week he says seven pubs close down. Five open or reopen but that means every week we are losing two pubs.

“Two places of business, two sets of staff looking for another job.”

He says he has tried to engage with the new MP but feels he can not get through to him and he does not understand the harsh reality facing small businesses and independent traders.

He said: “It feels like the government is out to get us.

“It feels like Mr Pearce does not want to interact with his constituents.

“I am openly inviting him to work a 48 hour shift with me here at The Queen’s.

“Yes, we may be busy on a Saturday night but we are open throughout the week and I can open my doors at 10am and only see three people until 4pm.

“I know some pubs offer reduced hours but the key to a good business is consistency and to always be there.

“I definitely won’t get any customers if I’m shut.

“So I have no one through the doors, but still have bills to pay so I am asking Mr Pearce to come and be here on a wet Tuesday afternoon.

“Or a Monday morning when the children are in school and see how much goes into opening a business every day for there to be no one there.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “I’ve not had an invite to work in The Queen’s but I have been invited to other pubs all across High Peak.

“I’ve also worked in pubs and members of my team have even run pubs so I know all too well how difficult it has been for the sector for years. “We recognised those challenges in our manifesto, where we committed to scrapping business rates and replacing it with a fairer system. “

He says that review is underway and he has had lots of discussions with ministers about the need for that reform.

He continued: “I know from speaking to many landlords that energy costs have gone through the roof over the last few years in part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and our lack of our own energy supply.

“The last Government failed to invest in things like nuclear and home grown clean power.

“We are righting that wrong by creating GB Energy and delivering record-breaking investments in renewable energy.

“This will give us energy security, create new jobs and bring down bills for all in the long term.

“The rise in employers NI was a difficult choice but was necessary to provide more funding for our crumbling public services whilst meeting our manifesto pledge to keep taxes down for employees.

“That investment is already delivering with NHS waiting lists falling for five months in a row.”

He added: “It is also worth noting that many smaller businesses were protected from the NI rise through an increase in the Employment Allowance, taking thousands of businesses out of paying any National Insurance at all.

“I will continue to work with all our great pubs for a better future. The best thing we can all do to help our pubs out is to go down the local.”