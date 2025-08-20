Planners rule no outside music allowed at Deacons Bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith

Plans to alter conditions set out for Deacon’s Bank restaurant in Chapel-en-le-Frith, including outside music, have been rejected.

The historic Grade II listed former bank in Chapel submitted plans to High Peak Borough Council to amend the conditions placed on the business when it opened – but these have been refused.

The owners behind Deacon’s Bank wanted to alter three conditions set out in the original plans.

One of the points which applicant Tom Goldburn wanted addressing was the ability to create a space for outdoor music and change the condition of no sound-amplifying equipment, loudspeaker or public address system to be installed/operated or music played.

He suggested the condition be amended to no sound-amplifying equipment, loudspeaker, public address system shall be operated or music played within the development before the hours of 12am or after 10pm.

Speaking about the outside beer garden Mr Goldburn said: “The additional space is a benefit in terms of mitigating the noise impact from amplified music.

“By having more space in the beer garden, the speakers can be positioned further away from the main building where the accommodation is and from neighboring buildings.

“Even with music in the beer garden, the open space allows for sound to disperse naturally, meaning the volume required for music to be heard clearly in the beer garden may be lower, which would likely reduce noise levels further as the sound fades with distance.”

However High Peak Borough Council did not approve the changes and speaking in the decision report Ms Colley said: “The introduction of amplified music in the outdoor seating area would result in an unacceptable impact on the amenity of nearby residents.”

Since Deacon’s Bank opened it has earned two AA Rosettes and a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide within its first year. This remarkable accomplishment has firmly placed Chapel-en-le-Frith on the national food map, drawing food enthusiasts from across the country.

Another condition Mr Goldburn wanted to readdress was the store room, which he wanted to clad in cedar timber.

However Jane Colley for High Peak Borough Council said: “The retention of the timber cladding to the store building would cause visual harm to the conservation area and the grade II listed host building.

“The harm to the designated heritage assets would not be outweighed by any public benefits.”