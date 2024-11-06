Peak District chippy named among the best places for fish and chips across the UK after scooping major national prize

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST
A chip shop in the Peak District has been named among the best in the country – claiming a major prize reserved only for the highest-achieving businesses.

Toll Bar Fish & Chips at Stoney Middleton has scooped a prestigious national prize – winning a Gold Seal in the Fish and Chips category as part of the Good Food Awards 2024/25.

The revered Gold Seal is rewarded to businesses that achieve consistently high customer ratings and votes over a three year period – meaning only the best places to eat are bestowed with the prize.

Toll Bar Fish and Chips is the UK's only Grade II-listed fish and chip shop. It is based on the village's main road and has been serving up fried treats since 1926.

Toll Bar Fish & Chip Shop has been awarded a Gold Seal.placeholder image
Toll Bar Fish & Chip Shop has been awarded a Gold Seal.

The chip shop has even become a hotspot for famous faces – with Liam Gallagher and Jarvis Cocker among the stars to have visited.

The Good Food Award was established in 2002. Since then, it has aimed to promote local, independent businesses serving up high-quality food.

The awards are free to enter for all businesses. The winners in each category are chosen on merit, ensuring that the most deserving nominees are recognised for their efforts.

