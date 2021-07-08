15 fantastic photos of Buxton carnival funfair over the years

The fair should have been in town this week with the carnival parade taking place on Saturday.

However with covid restrictions still in force and rising cases of the Delta variant, both have been cancelled. Organisers of the well dressing are hoping however they may be able to do a smaller scale event in the late summer/early autumn.

But with lots of us missing out on our traditional trip to the fair and a candy floss, we’re taking a look back at carnival funfairs over the years thanks to these brilliant photos from Dave Homer.

And we’ve got more yet to show you so we’ll bring you a second look back tomorrow with more of Dave's photos.

1. 1988 The fair in 1988 Photo: Dave Homer Buy photo

2. 2003 Who remembers this ride from 2003? Photo: Dave Homer Buy photo

3. 1984 Were you brave enough for this ride? Photo: Dave Homer Buy photo

4. 1986 Looking out over the fair in 1986 Photo: Dave Homer Buy photo