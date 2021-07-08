15 fantastic photos of Buxton carnival funfair over the years
The funfair on the market place is always a highlight of Buxton Well Dressing and carnival week.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:19 am
The fair should have been in town this week with the carnival parade taking place on Saturday.
However with covid restrictions still in force and rising cases of the Delta variant, both have been cancelled. Organisers of the well dressing are hoping however they may be able to do a smaller scale event in the late summer/early autumn.
But with lots of us missing out on our traditional trip to the fair and a candy floss, we’re taking a look back at carnival funfairs over the years thanks to these brilliant photos from Dave Homer.
And we’ve got more yet to show you so we’ll bring you a second look back tomorrow with more of Dave's photos.
