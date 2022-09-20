Meetings resume for Buxton history group

The Buxton Local History talk will take place at Buxton Methodist Church hall on Wednesday September, 21

The Buxton Local History Society will resume meetings from Wednesday September, 21.

The meeting will take place at Trinity Church Hall, Hardwick Mount, Buxton at 7.30pm

Vivien Holden from the group said: “Trevor Wragg will present 'There's More To Walls' which is a talk on dry stone walls which are such an integral part of our Derbyshire landscape.

“Trevor is an excellent speaker and has an amazing knowledge of his subject being a Master Craftsman and qualified instructor.”

Away from the group’s regular lectures, the society also organised members events during the summer break.

Vivien said: “The trip to the Waterways Museum at Ellesmere Port gave a fascinating insight into the past lives of canal workers.

"The restoration of canal workers cottage gardens and the knitting and crochet work carried out to beautify the museum's canal boats and cottages, reminiscent of what canal workers wives would have done, was absorbing, a bit of respite from their hard lives working on the canals.

“The group had a wonderful day and some are planning to return.”

The society also undertook an evening walk looking at the 'Grotesques of Buxton' which encouraged members to take a closer look at the fascinating architecture of the town.

The group is entering its centenary year and Vivien would like to see more members and visitors come forward to enjoy the Buxton Local History Society.

Next week’s talk is open to members and non-members, and costs £3 for those not a member. Tea and coffee will be served after the talk.