Collagen masks have been trending on social media, but is there any science behind the latest beauty trend?

Beauty influencers claim that collagen masks have a plumping and glowing affect.

Skincare expert explains how collagen masks work and if there are any benefits.

Collagen face masks are the latest skincare trend taking over social media, with beauty influencers claiming they plump and glow the skin and rave reviews pouring in about their hydrating effects.

The skincare item is often a staple in many morning shed videos, with influencers often including them in their beauty routine. But do they actually work, or are they just another overhyped beauty trend?

Ryan Porter, a skin expert from Fat Cow Skincare, breaks down the science behind collagen masks and outlines whether the claims really are too good to be true.

Collagen face masks are the latest skincare sensation taking over social media. | Pexels, Sora Shimazaki

What is collagen?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, it is important in supporting our skin, bones and connective tissues. As we age, our collagen production decreases which can cause signs of aging, like wrinkles or weakened joints.

Do collagen masks really work?

The idea behind using collagen masks is that by applying collagen directly to the skin, you will be able to replenish any collagen that has been lost. However, the main issue with this is the size of collagen molecules, as traditional ones are too large to penetrate the skin barrier.

Ryan explains: “What these masks primarily do is provide temporary hydration, making the skin look plumper and more refreshed—effects that wear off within a few hours.”

However, some masks contain hydrolysed collagen, which consists of smaller collagen peptides that may be more easily absorbed.

The science behind whether collagen masks can improve the skin is uncertain. A study in 2023 published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology found that applying hydrolysed collagen improved skin moisture and firmness, but the long-term effects on collagen production weren’t conclusive.

This suggests that while collagen masks may improve the skin’s appearance in the short term, they aren’t a miracle solution for reversing signs of aging.

What are the alternatives to collagen masks?

If you want to increase the collagen production in your skin there are alternatives to collagen masks. Ryan explains that science-backed alternatives include retinoids and retinol, vitamin C, SPF to prevent sun damage, collagen supplements and professional treatments like micro needling or laser therapy, which have been scientifically proven to boost collagen production at a deeper level.

Ryan said: “Collagen masks can be a fun and hydrating addition to your skincare routine, but so far, current research shows they aren’t the magic anti-ageing solution influencers make them out to be. While they can temporarily plump and hydrate the skin, they won’t significantly boost collagen production in the long-term.

“When choosing skincare products, it’s always best to focus on scientifically backed ingredients that work for your skin type rather than jumping on viral trends. Skincare should be chosen based on your individual needs, not just because it’s trending on TikTok!”

