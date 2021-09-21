Get your antiques valued as Dickinson's Real Deal comes to Buxton

Dickinson’s Real Deal is heading to the Devonshire Dome in Buxton on Saturday September 25.

Those looking to make a quick quid should head down between 8am and 5pm when the team will be on hand to put a price on your collectables.

A spokesperson from the show said: “Come along to our Buxton dealer day with your antiques and valuables for a free valuation from our team of experts. You might have the opportunity to appear on TV with David Dickinson and one of our resident dealers.

David Dickinson is heading to Buxton to film Dickinson's Real Deal

"Will you haggle for the best price or take your chances at the auction?”

The premise behind the hit ITV show, which has been on screens since 2006, sees members of the public dig out their antiques and collectables and take them to experts as independent valuers estimate their value.

The items are then passed to the dealers, who make their own valuation and try to purchase them by placing a cash offer on the table. Once the initial offer is placed the sellers will often ask for a higher amount.

David Dickinson will then often step in to give some advice and reveal the valuers estimations and will haggle the dealer to give more money.

If the deal is declined items go to auction.

The show spokesperson added: “The Team at Real Deal HQ have been working tirelessly to make sure that this isn’t just the most dazzling tour yet, but COVID safe too.

"So get the family and plan your day out with us.”