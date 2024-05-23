Once failing Buxton care home praised in CQC report and now rated as 'good'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Buxton that was failing has turned things around and has been praised by the Care Quality Commission for supporting people ‘to have choice and control and be involved in planning their care’.

In less than a year Haddon Hall Care Home has gone from being rated inadequate to good in all areas.

A Care Quality Commision, CQC, inspector said: “Haddon Hall was last inspected on 6 June 2023, where we identified breaches of regulation in safe care and treatment, good governance, and staffing.

“This assessment was carried out to follow up on actions we told the provider to take at the last inspection and to ensure the provider had met the requirements of the warning notice we previously served.

“At this assessment, the service had improved. Staff now assessed and mitigated risks. Care plans now guided safe practice.

“The provider now had enough staff to ensure people’s safety and meet their needs. People were supported to have choice and control and were involved in planning their care.”

Haddon Hall Care Home is a nursing home registered to support up to 75 people. They support older people, including those living with dementia.

At the time of this assessment there were 53 people living at the service.

The home was split into three floors, residential, nursing and a dementia unit.

The report states the care home, on London Road, has systems in place to ensure risks to people were reduced.

The environment was safe and clean throughout and people’s needs were assessed and people’s transition into the service was well managed.

It was also noted ‘medicines were administered safely’.

The latest report shows people’s care and support needs were assessed before admission into the home, to ensure these could be met. Regular reviews were undertaken to ensure the support people received remained relevant and effective to them and people were encouraged to remain as independent as possible, where safe to do so.

The inspector said: “The provider had clear and effective governance, management, and accountability arrangements in place.

“Any accidents or incidents were reported, recorded and action was taken to help reduce re-occurrence.