Not all regulations met at dentist in Buxton, says CQC report

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 14:41 BST

‘Processes to ensure effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement were not established’, says Care Quality Commission about a dental practise in Buxton.

High Street Dental Care were deemed safe, effective, care and responsive however the independent regulator of health and social care in England noted the practice was not well led and in fact not meeting all regulations.

The report said: “We found the practice had not met all regulations. Recruitment procedures did not always reflect current legislation.

“Processes to ensure effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement were not established.”

'Processes to ensure effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement were not established', says Care Quality Commission about a dental practise in Buxton.
‘Processes to ensure effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement were not established’, says Care Quality Commission about a dental practise in Buxton.

Patients were treated with ‘dignity and respect’ and at the time of the assessment, could access ‘care, support and treatment when required’.

The inspector said : “Patients’ care and treatment was provided in line with current guidance and infection control procedures were in place.

“Systems to manage risks were not always effective or reflective of procedures at the service.”

This service is registered with CQC under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 in respect of some, but not all, of the services it provides.

The service provides surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments, some of which are not in-scope such as certain facial aesthetics procedures.

The practice is in Buxton, Derbyshire and provides NHS and private dental care and treatment for adults and children.

The report noted the dental centre provided a safe environment and staff knew how to respond to a medical emergency.

The inspector said: “Staff we spoke with had the skills, knowledge and experience to carry out their roles.”

Staff were aware of their responsibility to respect people’s diversity and human rights and they felt respected, valued and supported in their roles.

The practice had systems to keep dental professionals up to date with current evidence-based practice.

Dentists justified, graded and reported on the radiographs they took and It was highlighted the practice had systems for referring patients with suspected cancer under the national two-week wait arrangements.

However, the inspector said: “The practice systems for the safe handling and prescribing of medicines were not always effective.

“NHS prescription pads were not kept securely, and a log was not established to monitor and track their use.”

Following the CQC assessment, the provider submitted evidence that an updated monitoring procedure was established.

