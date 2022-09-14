New walking group in Buxton helping to tackle loneliness and isolation

Called Snail Blazers, the group meets every two weeks and gives people a reason to get out of the house and talk to someone.

It was set up after Debs Seaton moved to Buxton from Salford at the end of 2020, just before the third national lockdown.

The 47-year-old said: “Me and my partner moved here but then with everything shut we didn’t know anyone or feel we were part of the community.

The Snail Blazers group meet to improve their mental health and combat feeling isolated. Pic submitted.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I suffer from social anxiety and was becoming more isolated here and feeling depressed.”

Debs then bravely put a message out on Facebook explaining her situation and asked if anyone would like to meet for a drink.

Reverend Liz England responded and between the two of them they realised more people may be in the same situation so decided to form their own group last year.

Debs, 47, said: “This group has been my lifeline.

“There have been times where I don’t leave the house on my own between the meet-ups but when I’m out walking I feel more connected to other people and their worlds.”

The Snail Blazers are less about getting physically fit but more about staying healthy mentally.

“I think it gets harder to make friendships as you get older and that can really impact how you feel,” Debs said.

“We have around nine regular walkers and we take a slow walk around the Pavilion Gardens, Ashwood Park or Lightwood Reservoir and we always have a drink and something to eat at the end.

“People have become friends through the group, people have a reason to do something outside of their house because of the group and people aren’t as lonely anymore because of the group which is a great thing.”

Debs says people can feel lonely at any point in their lives and wants people who may be struggling to know they are not alone.

She said: “Even if only one person reads this, who feels a bit lost or lonely, comes along to our next walk then I will feel proud to know we are helping someone to feel better.”

The next walk will take place on Wednesday September 14 at 10.50am, meeting at the Old Hall Hotel entrance.