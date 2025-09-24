New Baby Acorn Clinic launches in Chesterfield to support families across the East Midlands

Chesterfield Tongue Tie Practitioner, Liz Priest

Chesterfield, UK — Baby Acorn Clinics is delighted to announce the opening of its newest specialist clinic in Chesterfield, providing vital tongue-tie assessment and division services for babies across the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clinic, opening on 3rd October 2025, will make professional infant feeding support more accessible to families in areas where services are currently limited.

Located at The Nest, South Place, Beetwell Street, Chesterfield (S40 1SZ), the new clinic is within easy reach of Sheffield, Derby, Mansfield, and Nottingham — all less than an hour away. Families in these regions have historically faced long waiting times or the need to travel considerable distances to access tongue-tie care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tongue-tie (ankyloglossia) affects approximately 1 in 10 babies, with around half experiencing feeding difficulties such as poor latch, nipple pain, or slow growth ( NHS Bucks Healthcare). With timely assessment and division, many of these challenges can be overcome, ensuring both babies and parents get the best possible start.

The Chesterfield clinic is led by Liz Priest, a registered midwife and member of the Association of Tongue Tie Practitioners, who brings extensive experience in supporting families through infant feeding challenges.

Liz Priest, Practitioner at Baby Acorn Clinics Chesterfield, said: “The launch of this clinic is such exciting news for families in our region. For too long, parents in Derby, Nottingham, Sheffield and beyond have struggled to access timely support. I’m proud that we can now provide a local, professional service that families can rely on — right here in Chesterfield.”

The clinic is based at The Nest, a family-focused centre that also hosts other child health services, including a children’s physiotherapist. This setting allows Baby Acorn to deliver care as part of a wider, supportive environment for parents and babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can book appointments directly online at: www.babyacornclinics.co.uk, or call the central bookings line on 01793 205345. Local updates are available on the Baby Acorn Clinics - South Yorks and North Midlands Facebook Page