In a landslide vote MPs from across the country voted to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales for women making it the biggest change to reproduction rights in six decades.

This week MPs voted 379 to 137 in favour of the reform.

Women who terminate their pregnancy outside the rules, for example after 24 weeks, when a foetus is considered viable, will no longer be at risk of being investigated by police.

The law will still penalise anyone who assists a woman, including medical professionals, in getting an abortion outside the current legal framework.

In the past three years, six women have appeared in court in England charged with ending or attempting to end their pregnancy outside the rules of abortion law.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce was in parliament and voted for the change which he says marks the biggest step forward in reproductive rights in almost 60 years.

He said: “This week in Parliament I voted in favour of an amendment that will end criminal penalties for women who get an abortion.

“I fully appreciate this is an emotive issue, one with strongly held views on both sides of the debate.

“Women in our country find themselves in terrible situations because of outdated abortion laws.

“Despite illegal abortions generally involving vulnerable women - including women experiencing domestic abuse, mental health challenges or barriers accessing health care - prosecutions of women have been increasing in recent years.”

Laws were recently changed to allow women to access pills to be taken at home to terminate a pregnancy up to ten weeks.

Mr Pearce said: “The change is supported by medical organisations like the British Pregnancy Advice Service and the British Medical Association.

“It is important to understand there will be no change in any other aspect of abortion law.

“The 24-week time limit, the requirement for the two doctors signatures and anybody including a medical professional who assisted a woman in obtaining an abortion outside of the law will still be liable for prosecution.

“This amendment is narrow and targeted and does not change how abortion services are provided in our country.

“Nonetheless it is long overdue and will make a real difference to so many people.”