The charity, based in Chapel-en-le-Frith, helps patients and their families across the High Peak who are affected by life-limiting illness and bereavement.

This week as part of Hospice Care Week the staff and volunteers have completed a walk for those who are bereaved, spoken to primary schools about death and dying and also held an open day.

Louise Furmston, community engagement lead nurse at Blythe House and Helen’s Trust, said: “This was a great opportunity for us to raise awareness of the care and services that we provide to patients and families across the local area, and for members of our community to get together, share stories and support one another.”

Vickie Poulson and her family, mum Lynne and dad Bill with Blythe Bear (Vickie’s sister, Aby, is in the costume!) at the opening of Whaley Bridge’s B&M store in 2018.

It now costs £1.3 million every year to keep the charity’s services running; which works out at £3,600 per day.

Just 20 per cent of Blythe House’s income comes from local NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, and the rest comes through fundraising and retail activities.

Vickie Poulson, from Tunstead Milton, has worked with Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust for many years and next week is bringing back her Clarins fundraising evening to help the charity boost its funds.

Louise Furmston from Blythe House Hospicare.

She said: “I know many people will have a story to tell about the amazing Hospice at Home service, and that most of those people will have their very own special healthcare assistant.

"The healthcare assistant that was with us when dad died really was one in a million; she took the pain and anguish of losing dad away, and was there to support us during the most difficult time; we couldn’t have coped without her.

“Every penny of the money raised goes towards providing free hospice care to people like dad, who wish to stay in the comfort of their own home as they near the end of their life, surrounded by their beloved family.

"There is not a more worthy cause that I am immensely proud to support, and I hope to raise thousands of pounds to see Blythe House services continue long into the future.”

The Clarins event will take place on Thursday October, 20 at Blythe House on Eccles Fold.

Tickets are £10. Book at 01298 875089, or buy online at blythehousehospice.org.uk/event/clarins-evening.