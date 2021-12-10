High Peak 11-year-old’s life saving cancer treatment a step closer

And the positive news means that Peter Berriman may now be well enough for new clinical trials.

His mum Mandy Berriman, said: “He’s in a really good place at the moment and we are hoping he is well enough to go for clinical trials next year.

“He had to either get worse for some other treatments which we really didn’t want or he had to get better so he could be put forward for maintenance trials which is where we are now.”

Peter Berriman's tumour has shrunk in size

Peter was first diagnosed with intermediate risk neuroblastoma in January 2019. His tumour caused a spinal cord injury which left him with no movement or sensation in his lower body. He completed his treatment in February 2020 but in August 2020, Peter’s cancer relapsed, this time as metastatic high risk neuroblastoma.

But now things have taken a positive turn, Mandy said: “Peter’s most recent MRI shows things have improved further since the last scans – the tumour is smaller and showing signs of dying off and the pelvis disease is less visible.

“We have been worrying about relapse for the last month and instead we are a step closer to remission and the possibility of accessing the maintenance trials in the US to keep the disease away.”

Peter Berriman

The trials cost around £250,000 and more than £85,000 has been collected since the family started fundraising.

Mandy said: “I can’t believe it. Everyone has been so generous.

“We’ve made such an amazing start and we can show the medical teams just how serious we are about raising the money and hope they accept us.”

Since Peter was first diagnosed, he has endured 13 cycles of chemo, six cycles of combined chemo/immunotherapy, two courses of radiotherapy, 14 operations, six blood/platelet transfusions and over 200 nights in hospital.

But Mandy says he is still so positive: “He has started at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School in September and loves it there.

“We’ve also been able to have some normal family time which we haven’t had in a few years. We’ve been on holiday, we’ve been swimming and he has been able to do things with his brother again which has been great.”

A sponsored firewalk – the first one ever to take place in Buxton – is being held for Team Peter on Saturday.

Mandy said: “It is going to be amazing, there will be food and music and a great atmosphere.

“We’d love to get to £100,000 by Christmas so please come along and join in the fun.”

The event will start at 6pm at Buxton Riding School.

For more information visit http://teampeter.uk/Firewalk.