Students left disappointed after University of Derby Buxton graduation cancelled just hours before event

The ceremony had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday December 7, but on Monday the university announced it was being cancelled because of the forecast bad weather.

But students say they have been left out of pocket by the late notice, having already booked flights, bought outfits and paid for other items.

One student who spoke to the Buxton Advertiser but did not wish to be named said: “People from Australia, Singapore, China and Lithuania, have flown in, spent their money on gowns, dresses, suits, plane tickets, PCR tests and for absolutely nothing.

A previous University of Derby Buxton graduation

“The management team completely underestimated the weather conditions in Buxton but made the decision to host the graduation in December and in Buxton.

"Students from the Buxton campus are absolutely gutted regarding the decision made and we believe University of Derby have to be held accountable for such actions.”

A University of Derby spokesperson said: “A decision was made on Monday 6 December to postpone the Buxton Award Ceremony. Significant unexpected snowfall in the area had resulted in local road closures and unsafe conditions which meant that some of the external suppliers providing essential elements of the event were unable to reach us to set up in time for the ceremony.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but with a severe weather warning also in place we had to prioritise the safety of everyone due to attend.

"We were very much looking forward to celebrating with all our students and are very sorry that we had to postpone the event at such short notice.

"We know many have travelled far to attend their ceremony and completely understand their disappointment that it was unable go ahead.”

The graduation ceremony was for the class of 2020 and 2021 after last year’s event couldn’t take place because of the pandemic.

The university said the ceremony will now be held on Wednesday April, 27, 2022. It states on its website that it will provide more information about refunds for the event, and the details for the rescheduled ceremony in coming months.