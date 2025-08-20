Disley Dental Centre praised by CQC for being safe and effective

A dental practice in Disley has met all the regulations following Care Quality Commission inspection and was praised for being safe, effective and kind.

Disley Dental Centre on Buxton Old Road was visited by the health and social care watchdog and met all the criteria.

An inspector said: “Staff provided care and treatment in line with current guidance. They treated patients with dignity and respect and ensured access to care, support, and treatment when required.”

The report noted the practice identified and managed risks ‘effectively’ and staff described the processes.

Disley Dental Centre where all regulations have been met following a CQC inspection.

The spokesperson said: “Staff demonstrated an open culture in relation to people’s safety and they felt confident that risks were well managed at the practice, and this was reflected in our findings.”

The dental centre, run by Thomas Greene, has three treatment rooms and 15 staff. The CQC gathered feedback from staff and spoke to a range of staff during the inspection, including two dentists, two dental nurses, one dental hygienist and the practice manager.

The premises were visibly clean, the report states, well maintained and free from clutter and hazardous substances were clearly labelled and stored safely.

Patients who spoke to the CQC felt they were treated as individuals, and their personal and cultural needs were respected.

Staff had also carried out a disability access audit and had an action plan to continually improve access for patients.

The inspector said: “Staff were clear about the importance of providing emotional support to patients when delivering care.

“The practice supported more vulnerable members of society, for example, patients living with dementia or adults and children with a learning disability.

“For example, practice staff created a presentation for patients with additional needs, containing photos of the practice and staff members and a talk through what to expect when visiting the practice.”

It was also noted staff knew how to respond to a medical emergency and had completed training in emergency resuscitation and basic life support every year and also participated in medical emergency scenario training.