Derbyshire surgeon raises £105,000 tackling world's toughest bike race

A Whaley Bridge surgeon has raised more than £100,000 by tackling the world’s toughest bike race.



Amateur cyclist James Harvey, 44 has fundraised £105,000 competing in the gruelling Race Across America challenge as part of a two-man team last month, in aid of the charity Prevent Breast Cancer.

James and his fundraising partner Tom Allen, 26, were faced with 170,000 feet of climbing and some of the most challenging terrain in the world.

Tom Allen (left) and James Harvey.

Both James and Tom were pushed to their absolute physical and mental limits. A huge thunderstorm in central Illinios led to a very lucky, but traumatic, escape for Tom from persistent lightning strikes. After careful consideration and team deliberation, the pair had no choice but to exit the race at this stage, having already completed a staggering 2,200 miles.

James said: “While we put 18 months of intense preparation in, nothing could have prepared us for the sheer scale of the challenge.

It was a life-changing experience, and although we came up against a number of obstacles which resulted in us ending the race early, we feel incredibly lucky and proud to have taken part.”

Race Across America is a 3,081 mile cycle race across 12 states, beginning at Oceanside, California and finishing in Annapolis, Maryland.

The challenge crosses the Mojave and Sonoran deserts, with temperatures soaring to 55c and plummeting to freezing in places.

The pair took on the incredible test of endurance in aid of Prevent Breast Cancer’s pioneering research. The specific project will assess DNA testing as part of the National Breast Screening Programme. To donate click here



