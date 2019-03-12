Whaley Bridge surgeon to cycle 3,000 miles across USA for breast cancer charity

A Whaley Bridge breast surgeon is taking on the world’s toughest cycling challenge – Race Across America – in a bid to raise £125,000 for charity Prevent Breast Cancer.

James Harvey, 44, and his fundraising partner Tom Allen, 26, will cycle over 3,000 miles in eight days, tackling 170,000ft of ascents to become only the fifth team of two from the UK to complete the race.

Race Across America is a 3,081-mile bike race from the west to the east coast of America - on as little as 30 minutes’ sleep per day.

James and Tom will be fitting their training around their full-time jobs to ensure they are strong enough to complete the minimum 400 miles a day required to finish the race within the time frame.

Consultant breast surgeon James told how he worked closely with patients and their families going through the stresses of breast cancer every day.

He said: “Prevent Breast Cancer has a very powerful message of hope for the future which resonates with me and with patients who want to do their best to prevent breast cancer for their children.

“The research project we are funding through RAAM is world-leading and will change the way women are assessed for their breast cancer risk and save lives.

“Only with the support of sponsors will we come close to the £125k that’s needed.

“From transporting our bikes and equipment to the US to our food and drink it will all impact on the amount of money we raise for Prevent Breast Cancer.

“We’re therefore urging companies who can help us with any part of our challenge to please get in touch.”

Unlike many cancer charities Prevent Breast Cancer is focused on preventing rather than curing breast cancer.

By promoting early diagnosis, screening and lifestyle changes the charity believes it can stop the problem before it starts.

To sponsor James and Tom visit justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/preventbreastcancer/raam.