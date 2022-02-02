Covid vaccinations start for five to 11-year-olds in Derbyshire

Children aged between five and 11 – who are in a clinical risk group or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed – will be able to get a first dose of the Covid vaccine in line with advice set out by the Government's medical experts.

Derbyshire has an estimated 4,500 eligible children in this cohort.

All eligible five to 11-year-olds in Derbyshire will be offered two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine eight weeks apart.

Parents and guardians should wait for the NHS to contact them when it is their child’s turn to get the jab.

Dr Steve Lloyd, GP and executive medical director of NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We know vaccines give significant protection against severe illness from Covid – including the Omicron variant – so it is important that our youngest and most at-risk get protected.

“The NHS here in Derbyshire is now vaccinating the most at-risk five to 11-year-olds ensuring they get their vital dose of protection.”

Since the biggest and fastest vaccination roll-out in NHS history expanded to children and young people, the NHS has already delivered more than 3.5 million vaccinations to people aged 12 to 17, including more than 2.4 million first doses.