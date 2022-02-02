Rise in theft offences in High Peak

Derbyshire Constabulary recorded 1,577 incidents of theft in the High Peak in the 12 months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 15% compared to the previous year.

At 17.0 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 22.8.

More theft offences were recorded in High Peak last year, despite a decrease in overall recorded crime across England and Wales.

Among the theft offences recorded, there were:

462 burglaries, including 388 at residential properties

355 vehicle thefts

31 thefts

263 shoplifting incidents

Around 5.8 million offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to September – a 2% rise compared to the previous year – though there was a 1% drop to 4.9 million offences when excluding cases of fraud and computer misuse.

The total number of offences in High Peak increased by 8%, with police recording 5,984 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 64.6 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

Other crimes recorded in High Peak included:

*197 sexual offences, a rise of 6%

*2,364 violent offences, a rise of 7%

*796 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 4%

*134 drug offences, down 21%

*43 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down 18

*719 public order offences, up 12%

Police forces across England and Wales logged the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period in the year to September, the figures show.

Around 63,100 rapes were recorded in the year to September, according to the Office for National Statistics, up 13% from the previous period (56,100).

This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,400 offences between July and September – the highest quarterly figure.

The ONS said the latest figures may reflect several factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”, and it urged caution when interpreting the data.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Nobody should have to experience the horror of rape and other sexual crimes.