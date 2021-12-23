Another chance to pick up covid tests at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens next week

Home test kits in packs of seven will be able to collect on December 29, 30 and 31 as part of the community testing programme run by Derbyshire County Council.

The council’s public health team are also giving out free lateral flow tests at the Pavilion Gardens this week.

Teams handed out the kits yesterday (Wednesday) and will be doing the same today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) between 9am and 4.30pm.

Large boxes of Covid tests being handed out at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, on December 23.

With one in three people with covid not having any symptoms, community testing aims to identify people with COVID-19, enable support for those who have to self-isolate, and drive infection rates down further in the county.

Test kits can be collected from the Pavilion Gardens between 9am and 4pm on December 29, 30 or 31.

Alternatively, you can collect free test kits from local pharmacies, in all libraries throughout Derbyshire and at district and borough council offices, customer service centres and in public facing council tax/housing public offices.