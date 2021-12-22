Free covid tests being given out in Buxton this week
Free covid tests will be handed out in Buxton this week in a bid to help curb the spread of the virus.
Derbyshire County Council’s public health team will be giving out free lateral flow tests at the Pavilion Gardens today (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday.
People are being encouraged to carry out a test before mixing with friends and family over the festive season to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The nasal swab kits will also support the daily testing of COVID contacts where someone in a household has a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
This will allow household contacts to test and if negative, leave the house for work or school.
Kits will be handed out at the Pavilion Gardens between 9am and 4.30pm on December 22, 23 and 24.
Additional test kits are also available in all libraries throughout Derbyshire and at district and borough council offices, customer service centres and in public facing council tax / housing public offices.
Individuals can collect one free kit each that contains 20 tests and families can collect two kits – giving them 40 tests in total.