32 further coronavirus cases in High Peak

A total of 25,082 cases had been confirmed in High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 23 (Wednesday), up from 25,050 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in High Peak, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 27,077 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 28,201.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The number of coronavirus cases in High Peak increased by 32 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,235 over the period, to 18,734,683.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 273 people had died in the area by February 23 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 12,825 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in High Peak have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 59,271 people had received a booster or third dose by February 22 (Tuesday) – 71% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 71,798 people (86%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.