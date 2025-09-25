Chapel-en-le-Frith man’s ‘second chance of life’ after liver transplant

A High Peak man who had a liver transplant in 2024 says he has been given a second chance of life thanks to the generosity of the donor and their family.

At five years old, James Wyles from Chapel-en-le-Frith was diagnosed with a rare liver condition, congenital hepatic fibrosis, after a bout of chickenpox led to severe stomach pains and hospital admissions. For many years, he lived well with the condition, but as he turned 40 in 2023 his liver began to fail and his health deteriorated rapidly.

He developed severe complications including hepatic encephalopathy, oedema and ascites, and had to leave his job as he became increasingly unwell.

At one stage, he was even taken off the transplant list and told to prepare for the end of life.

James Wyles from Chapel-en-le-Frith has been given a second lease of life after a liver transplant last year. Photo submitted

He said: “I was in and out of hospital, being drained of up to 11 litres of fluid every week, and eventually became so ill I was put into a coma and was being kept alive by machines.

“When I was told I was too poorly for transplant, I almost gave up hope. But then, against all odds, I got the call.”

In October 2024, James underwent a liver transplant in Leeds.

His recovery was far from straightforward, including complications, weeks in intensive care, and having to relearn how to walk, eat, speak, and write.

James in hospital after a rare liver condition left him needing a liver transplant. Photo submitted

But determined to make it to a family Christmas party, James pushed through, and left hospital just in time to celebrate with his family.

Eleven months on, James is thriving.

He said: “I feel better than I have done in years.

“My fitness is almost back to my twenties, my bloods are perfect, and I can enjoy life again.

“I’ll never forget the generosity of my donor and their family – they gave me the most precious gift of all, a second chance at life.”

Figures released by NHS Blood and Transplant in July reveal the stark reality that as of 31 March 2025, a record 8,096 patients were on the active transplant waiting list, including 662 people waiting for a liver.

Pamela Healy, chief executive at the British Liver Trust added: “Liver transplantation is a highly successful treatment for end-stage liver disease and the vast majority of people go on to live full and healthy lives.

“Sadly however, every year hundreds of people die while on the liver transplant waiting list.

“This is why it’s so important that people register their decision to become an organ donor and share their wishes with their family.

"No life-saving transplant would be possible without the generosity of donors and their families, they really do give the most precious gift of life.”

James has shared his story as part of Organ Donation Week which aims to encourage people to join the organ donor register and to share their decision with their families.

An NHS spokesperson added: “If you want to be a donor, being on the NHS Organ Donor Register makes it more likely to happen.

"Your decision could save up to 9 lives. It's the best thing you'll do today.”

For more information visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk