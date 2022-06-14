Buxton leisure centre extends swimming hours after High Peak MP intervenes

High Peak MP Robert Largan has welcomed the introduction of additional after-school and evening swimming classes at Buxton Swimming & Fitness Centre.

By Ed Dingwall
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 1:16 pm

Mr Largan was contacted by local residents who raised concerns about the lack of public swimming provision, especially for children during term time – so he took up the cause with High Peak Borough Council and its partner Lex Leisure.

Following the MP’s intervention, the leisure centre will now provide additional time for public swimming on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

He said: “Swimming is an invaluable life skill and this is fantastic news for everyone who enjoys it or who wants to learn.

High Peak MP Robert Largan.

“I am very pleased that residents’ voices have been listened to and more time made available for swimming. Swimming pools and leisure centres are valuable community assets that provide vital spaces for children to exercise, learn and play.”

The centre has a 25-metre heated pool and separate learner pool, state-of-the-art gym and a range of group classes on offer. Swim England accredited lessons are also available.

It is currently offering a free three-day pass so new users can try any of the 30+ exercise classes which happen each week, as well as lane swimming and aqua aerobics. See https://46az.short.gy/Buxton for more details.

The pool is also now recruiting for new teachers to gain level two qualifications – email [email protected] – and lifeguards to keep swimmers safe – email [email protected] or call 01298 766142.

Swimmers are encouraged to book sessions via the app or online at www.leisurecentre.com to ensure they get a slot.

