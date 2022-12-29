“I would much rather sit with a person and give them the chance to talk than hear of another death from mental illness.

GP Tom Miller from Buxton Medical Practice wants to reach out to more people who may be suffering with low mental health and help them get the support they need.

He said: “January is the worst month of the year for people’s mental health.

Advertisement

“It’s dark, it’s cold, there is nothing to look forward to and everyone who was struggling with money before Christmas is going to be hit with credit card bills. That’s not counting the pressures people are going through with the cost of living crisis.

Buxton GP Dr Tom Miller wans people to know help is available to those struggling with their mental health. Pic Jason Chadwick.

“January is rubbish but to those with mental health or those who may be vulnerable to mental health problems it’s truly terrible but please know you are not on your own and help is available.”

Tom says that on average 50 per cent of GP appointments contain some element of mental health issues.

Advertisement

He said: “Mental health is health. And we want to support the people who are feeling lost and low.”

Advertisement

People may be suffering with poor mental health this winter, but help is available.

He says that suicide is more prevelant in men between 25 and 40 but depression is most commonly seen in women between 25 and 50.

Advertisement

He said: “Mental health affects one in four people. So when you are queueing at the supermarket or sitting around a pub table with friends or family you will be sitting next to someone who is struggling in one way or another.

“This could be with depression and anxiety or general anxiety or stress or other mental health problems.

Advertisement

“We know for those who feel on their own the world can be a very dark place especially in January.”

Buxton and High Peak Samaritans deal with 850 calls a month. helping people with their mental health.

Advertisement

He says that the impacts of mental health ripple out across the community.

He explained: “If a family member had a physical illness or a disease people worry about them and it’s no different with mental health as loved ones still worry and want the best for them.”

Advertisement

Tom wants to highlight the help and support which is available to people who may be struggling.

He said: “At its worst mental health has a huge impact on lives but can also tragically take lives too.

Advertisement

“I would much rather sit with a person and give them the chance to talk than hear of another death from mental illness.

“The most important sentence a person can say is I’m struggling and we as a community need to listen to them without judgement and let them get it out and speak from the heart.”

Advertisement

Across Derbyshire there are six counselling services which either face to face, phone or online sessions.

There are also apps like Staying Alive for people with very low mental health.

Advertisement

Tom said: “Some people can’t talk about their problems but they can text and express their feelings that way.

“Staying Alive is a great way for people to think about what they value in life and why they should stay alive.

Advertisement

“But me as a GP, everyone at Buxton Medical Practice and across the Primary Care Network in the High Peak want to help people before they get that low.”

The Buxton and High Peak Samaritans are available to help people 24/7. A spokesperson for the charity said: “Whether it’s 5pm or 5am you can talk to us about something that’s troubling you, or a situation you’re struggling with.

Advertisement

“Whatever you're going through, you don't have to face it alone. There’s huge strength in reaching out.”There are around 50 volunteers from Buxton, and the surrounding High Peak area who give their time to the Samaritans.

Each month they deal with an average 850 calls in excess of 200 hours.

Advertisement