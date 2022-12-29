“I would much rather sit with a person and give them the chance to talk than hear of another death from mental illness.

Buxton GP says January is the worst month for mental health - but help is available
A Buxton GP wants to spread the message of the help available to those who may be struggling with their mental health.
GP Tom Miller from Buxton Medical Practice wants to reach out to more people who may be suffering with low mental health and help them get the support they need.
He said: “January is the worst month of the year for people’s mental health.
“It’s dark, it’s cold, there is nothing to look forward to and everyone who was struggling with money before Christmas is going to be hit with credit card bills. That’s not counting the pressures people are going through with the cost of living crisis.
“January is rubbish but to those with mental health or those who may be vulnerable to mental health problems it’s truly terrible but please know you are not on your own and help is available.”
Tom says that on average 50 per cent of GP appointments contain some element of mental health issues.
He said: “Mental health is health. And we want to support the people who are feeling lost and low.”
He says that suicide is more prevelant in men between 25 and 40 but depression is most commonly seen in women between 25 and 50.
He said: “Mental health affects one in four people. So when you are queueing at the supermarket or sitting around a pub table with friends or family you will be sitting next to someone who is struggling in one way or another.
“This could be with depression and anxiety or general anxiety or stress or other mental health problems.
“We know for those who feel on their own the world can be a very dark place especially in January.”
He says that the impacts of mental health ripple out across the community.
He explained: “If a family member had a physical illness or a disease people worry about them and it’s no different with mental health as loved ones still worry and want the best for them.”
Tom wants to highlight the help and support which is available to people who may be struggling.
He said: “At its worst mental health has a huge impact on lives but can also tragically take lives too.
“I would much rather sit with a person and give them the chance to talk than hear of another death from mental illness.
“The most important sentence a person can say is I’m struggling and we as a community need to listen to them without judgement and let them get it out and speak from the heart.”
Across Derbyshire there are six counselling services which either face to face, phone or online sessions.
There are also apps like Staying Alive for people with very low mental health.
Tom said: “Some people can’t talk about their problems but they can text and express their feelings that way.
“Staying Alive is a great way for people to think about what they value in life and why they should stay alive.
“But me as a GP, everyone at Buxton Medical Practice and across the Primary Care Network in the High Peak want to help people before they get that low.”
The Buxton and High Peak Samaritans are available to help people 24/7. A spokesperson for the charity said: “Whether it’s 5pm or 5am you can talk to us about something that’s troubling you, or a situation you’re struggling with.
“Whatever you're going through, you don't have to face it alone. There’s huge strength in reaching out.”There are around 50 volunteers from Buxton, and the surrounding High Peak area who give their time to the Samaritans.
Each month they deal with an average 850 calls in excess of 200 hours.
Between November 2021 and October 2022 the team answered 678 online chats.Tom said now more than ever as people struggle to pay their bills will mental health awareness will become more prevalent.He said: “If you take Maslow’s hierarchy of needs as a model for understanding the motivations for human behaviour. At the bottom there is physiological needs such as food, water and being warm and if people are struggling with the very basics this winter how can they go on to be happy individuals?“We know it is going to be tough for people but please don’t ever think you are alone.“Thankfully since the pandemic more people are talking about mental health and that’s great but there is still a taboo that it’s not okay to speak about your feelings which is so wrong.“As a society and a community we sareare here for you when you need us so please reach out.”Useful helplines: Derbyshire 24-hour Mental Health Support Line on 0800 028 0077Samaritans 24-hour support service on 116 123For adult social care during office hours contact Call Derbyshire on 01629 533 190 from 8am to 8pm on Monday to Friday, and from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday. Outside normal hours, call the emergency duty team on 01629 532 600.Call Buxton Medical Practice on 01298 24105 or your local GP surgery to ask for a mental health triage appointment.Shout is the UK’s first and only free,confidential, 24/7 text messaging support service for anyone who is struggling to cope. Drop them a message on 85258.