From Buxton to The London Philharmonic Orchestra
Local violinist Cassi Hamilton has just become a member of The London Philharmonic Orchestra.
Cassi joins the first violin section of The London Philharmonic Orchestra, where she will be a colleague to Thomas Eisner, who has also been a member of the firsts for the last 36 years.Cassi and Tom both attended Burbage, and Buxton community schools, although Tom was there 32 years earlier!Cassi was one of 200 violinists to apply for the job in the LPO. Tom says that he hopes they can one day play perform together in Buxton - maybe the Bach double concerto, he suggests.
Uniquely groundbreaking and exhilarating to watch and hear, the London Philharmonic Orchestra has been celebrated as one of the world’s great orchestras since Sir Thomas Beecham founded it in 1932.
The orchestra’s Principal Conductors have included Sir Adrian Boult, Bernard Haitink, Sir Georg Solti, Klaus Tennstedt and Kurt Masur over the years.