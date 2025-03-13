Ofsted say the standards at a High Peak Primary School have slipped from the previous inspection.

The report for Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School states the ‘evidence gathered during this ungraded inspection suggests that aspects of the school’s work may not be as strong as at the time of the previous inspection. The school’s next inspection will be a graded inspection’.

There are 29 students who attend this small primary school and lead inspector Kate Mann said: “The school does not have a clear vision for its curriculum, including in mathematics. “Leaders have not defined what pupils need to learn and when they should learn it.”

Teachers, the report states, do not always focus on the most important knowledge they want pupils to remember at each stage of their learning.

As a result, pupils struggle to remember what they have learned. They do not have a solid foundation of knowledge to reference and build upon.

Ms Mann said: “The reading curriculum is stronger.

“In phonics, the curriculum is more carefully designed.

“The school has outlined clearly what knowledge pupils should learn. Younger children make a strong start with phonics.”

Ms Mann said pupils who learn in mixed-age classes are ‘not always given work that matches their stage of development or their needs closely’.

“This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

Looking at how the school can improve further Ms Mann said: “Too many pupils do not pay attention to what adults are teaching them.

“The school should ensure there is a clear approach to managing behaviour and that low-level disruptive behaviour is addressed swiftly.

“Leaders, including the governors, have not identified the weaknesses in the school’s curriculum.

“They have, therefore, not taken action to remedy them.

“As a result, pupils do not receive an appropriate standard of education.

“Leaders, including the governors, should take action to improve the quality of education on offer at the school.”

Headteacher Daniel Holden said there was much to be proud of in the report.

He said: "There were many comments highlighted in the report that were very pleasing – the warm, nurturing family atmosphere and the positive relationships among all stakeholders, the emphasis on personal development including music, drama and residential trips, our focus on mental health and good mental well-being for pupils and staff, the fact that children enjoy their lessons, good attendance, our approach to phonics and the compassionate and tolerant nature of the staff and pupils. The inspectors also told us that Safeguarding was exemplary.”

The chair of governors for the school added: “While there were many elements of the report that were very pleasing, we acknowledge that there are a few areas that the inspectors suggest we need to improve.

“In spite of our outcomes being good at all assessment points, the staff have already done a lot of work on changes to the curriculum to ensure it accommodates mixed-age classes and Governors are leading changes to the behaviour policy, although all our evidence suggests behaviour in the school is very good and disruption to lessons is minimal.”