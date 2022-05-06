Warm welcome back as Chapel-en-le-Frith toddler group restarts after pandemic

And parents were so keen to get back to the group they were queuing up around the playground to get in.

The Fledglings group at Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School held its first meeting since March 2020 on April 28.

Headteacher Jacquie Barber said: “There was a real buzz in school again which is great.”

Parents and little ones enjoying the recently re-opened toddler group at Chapel Primary School

Lockdown rules and social restrictions meant the group, which used to be called Snowflakes, had to be shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacquie said: “Young children have missed out on so much these last two years.

“There weren’t groups for children to go to and play and socialise at. The parks were shut and for only children there may not have been anyone to talk to.

“As a school our children have suffered too and it was only at the very end of last term we let parents back in for an Easter bonnet parade.

Little ones enjoying the recently re-opened toddler group at Chapel Primary School

“We felt the time was right to bring back the parent and toddler group and I’m so glad we did.”

And Jacquie said when she walked on to the playground before the group started there were more than 20 parents and their children waiting for it to begin.

“That just shows how much there is a need for groups like this to be happening in the community,” she added.

“Not just for children but for parents too. I can only imagine how isolated and lonely some parents may have felt during the last two years so this is a chance for adults to make friends too.”

Little ones enjoying the recently re-opened toddler group at Chapel Primary School

The school has seen a drop in nursery admission in recent years.

Jacquie explained: “We haven’t had the toddler group going so we haven’t made those links with parents.

“It’s also important for children to get used to the school setting and start forming relationships with teachers too so the move to school is not as daunting.

“My office is next to the hall where the group takes place and it was lovely to hear very little voices in the school again – it made my morning.”

Parents and little ones enjoying the recently re-opened toddler group at Chapel Primary School

Fledglings runs every Thursday in term time from 9am to 11am and costs £1.50 per family which includes a snack and craft activities.