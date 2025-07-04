St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy rated Good in all areas by Ofsted

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management were all graded Good following a two-day inspection in June 2025.

Inspectors said that the school, in Buxton, had made significant improvements since the last Ofsted inspection in 2023, when it was graded as Requires Improvement.

This is the latest boost for St Thomas More, coming just over six months after it was rated Good in all nine areas of its Catholic Schools Inspection in November 2024.

David Redfern, Headteacher, said: “We’re genuinely delighted with this Ofsted report. It reflects so much of what we value at St Thomas More — the strong relationships, the calm and focused atmosphere, and the incredible effort our pupils and staff put in every day.

“What stood out to me was how clearly the inspectors saw what we see all the time: pupils who are respectful, motivated and proud of their school, and staff who care deeply and go the extra mile to support them. The recognition of our ambitious curriculum, the positive behaviour, and the strong sense of community means a great deal to us.

“This outcome is something we can all be proud of. It’s a real tribute to the people who make this school what it is.”

Numerous areas were highlighted for praise by inspectors including pupils’ behaviour, the “well structured" curriculum, subject leadership and the extra-curricular offer.

Inspectors said that the school “fosters a positive climate of care” and that staff know pupils exceptionally well.

They said: “They (staff) create a calm and positive environment that helps pupils feel safe, happy and ready to learn. Everyone understands the school’s mission and pupils take pride in their aspiration: ‘not to have more, but to be more’.”

Pupils’ behaviour was a strong focus and the report said that the school “has a lovely learning atmosphere.”

“The behaviour policy and procedures work really well. Learning disruptions are rare. Pupils consistently follow well-established routines. When Year 11 pupils entered the examinations, for example, their behaviour was truly exemplary,” the report said.

Inspectors said that subject leadership was a developing strength and that skilled and knowledgeable staff have joined the school.

“They have significantly enhanced the quality of pupils’ education. In English for example, the curriculum is extremely ambitious. Pupils’ knowledge is systematically built over time. Pupils are developing robust subject knowledge and a genuine enthusiasm for learning,” inspectors said.

Inspectors said that the development of literacy is a key focus and reading is an absolute priority.

“Pupils receive expert help if they find reading difficult. The library is an asset. It is a wonderful learning space. Staff are successfully opening pupils’ eyes to new authors and to the exciting world of books,” inspectors said.

Provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities has “improved significantly” since the previous inspection and staff swiftly identify pupils’ needs and take every measure to address them, according to the report.

The personal, social and health curriculum is thoughtfully planned and consistently delivered, equipping pupils with essential knowledge to stay safe and healthy, the report said.

The report said that pupils engage in many clubs, trips and activities and their character is developed through opportunities in the school and wider community. School council members were described as a credit to the school.

Governors were said to have the appropriate knowledge and expertise and “tenacious” staff were praised for their tireless work in ensuring that all pupils are in school and learning. Arrangements for safeguarding were found to be effective.

“Staff show incredible commitment to the school and to the community. They recognise how much the school has improved and are extremely proud. They are well led and supported,” inspectors said.

The school is part of the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust and CEO Kevin Gritton said: "We are incredibly proud of what St Thomas More has achieved in such a short space of time and this is testament to the determination and dedication of the whole school community.

“The school is clearly on a journey of success, going from strength to strength, providing tremendous opportunities to so many young people in the community.

“Well done and congratulations to all of the school leaders, staff, pupils and the whole school community."