Secondary school in High Peak is ‘inclusive’ and pupils are ‘happy’, says Ofsted.

A secondary school in the High Peak has been praised by Ofsted as the curriculum is ‘ambitious and most pupils study a broad range of subjects’.

The Ofsted report following an inspection at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School has been published and the school was graded as good in for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The report notes the curriculum is well designed in all subjects and staff have thought carefully about what pupils should learn.

Damian Painton, lead inspector, said: “Staff want to broaden pupils’ experiences and knowledge of the wider world.

“Teachers have strong subject knowledge.

“They use this knowledge to explain things clearly.

“They choose tasks and teaching approaches that enable most pupils to learn well.

“Teachers check pupils’ understanding, but this is not done consistently well.

“This means teachers do not always resolve gaps in learning and pupils’ misconceptions quickly enough.

“As a result, some pupils, including some disadvantaged pupils, do not learn as well as they could.”

When looking at pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, including those in the specially resourced provision, achieve well, the report notes.

Mr Painton said: “There are clear procedures to identify pupils’ needs.

“Teachers know pupils well and use this knowledge to adapt their lessons effectively for pupils with SEND.”

The report states, reading is prioritised.

“However,” said Mr Painton, “pupils who need additional support with reading, writing or communication do not always get the right help.

“This means that some pupils do not catch up quickly enough and some miss out on other opportunities.”

Recent changes to the school’s behaviour system have had a positive impact, the report says.

Mr Painton added: “Most pupils behave well in lessons and at unstructured times.

“Most work hard and want to do well.”

Looking at how the school can improve Mr Painton said: “The school should ensure that teachers check pupils’ understanding systematically so that any gaps and misconceptions are resolved.

“And the school should ensure that when necessary, pupils benefit from focused and swift help with their literacy so that they can access the full curriculum.”