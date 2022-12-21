Buxworth Primary School sent out 43 hampers to families in the run up to Christmas thanks to the support from local business and churches.

Headteacher Paul Bertram said: “We are not just a school, we are a community and part of the community and we wanted to help those who are struggling.”The hampers contain basics like pasta and tinned goods but also sweets from Swizzels and fresh food which was donated from Whaley Bridge Foodbank.

Advertisement

Buxworth Primary Christmas collection, Head Paul Bertram with Clara, Sam, Charlie and Mirabelle making up hampers.

Paul said: “In 2022 there should not be people out there who are scared to put their heating on or those who are missing meals because food costs have risen so much.

"But sadly there are."

Advertisement

Since becoming headteacher Paul says he is doing all he can to make the school a community hub which has included securing a £30,000 grant for better internet access for the village and he is now tackling the hunger problem for his students and their families.

He said: “The hampers have not just gone out to people on the pupil premium who get free school meals.

Advertisement

"Now more than ever we are seeing more people who are working so get no government support but are finding their wages just aren’t going far enough as prices continue to rise and they need a little help.”

The school teaches looking after each other and respect and compassion and for the children who have helped put the hampers together Paul said that those values are being shown in a practical way for the pupils to understand.

Advertisement

He said the food hampers have all been done confidentially to stop any embarrassment but says he does not want people to feel like that.

He added: “We are a community and we are all in this together and everyone’s bills are going up at the minute but if you find you are struggling now or in the future please come and see me and we will help you however best we can.”

Advertisement