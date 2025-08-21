‘Resilience and hard work’ pays off for New Mills GCSE students

The resilience, dedication and determination of students and staff has been rewarded, as Year 11s at New Mills School collected their exam results.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer’s results come on the back of the school’s ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement in March 2025, and represent another important milestone in New Mills School’s journey of continuous improvement.

Headteacher Mrs Heather Watts said: “Today is about celebrating the resilience and ambition of our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have worked incredibly hard, supported by our dedicated staff and their families, to achieve results that will open new doors for their future. I am so proud of each and every one of them.

Celebrating sucess at New Mills School on GCSE results day. Photo New MIlls School

“These results show the impact of our community pulling together and reflect the strong foundations confirmed by our positive Ofsted report earlier this year.”

There are particularly strong highlights this year in English, Geography, Media Studies,

Art and Engineering GCSE results, but above all, the school says it is proud of the achievements of every single student, whatever their starting point, challenges, or future pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Watts added: “At New Mills School we live our values of ‘think big, do the right thing, and team spirit’.

A New Mills School student happy with her GCSE results. Photo New Mills School

“These qualities have shone through in abundance this year.

“There have been tears of joy, smiles of relief and lots of excitement across the school today. “Our students can now take their next steps with confidence—whether that is in further education, training or employment.”

As the Class of 2025 leave to start their next education and employment journeys, New Mills School is ready to welcome prospective families at the annual Open Evening on Thursday, October, 2 from 5pm to 8pm.