'Outstanding' GCSE results celebrated at Buxton Community School
The drive and determination of students at Buxton Community School has paid off as pupils picked up their ‘amazing GCSE results’ today.
There were strong marks across the board for the Year 11s who received their GCSE results after two disrupted years of learning following the pandemic.
Head teacher Craig Yates said: “All the staff at Buxton Community School want to congratulate our Year 11 students on an outstanding performance in their GCSE examinations.
"After a tough two years due to the pandemic we’re so proud of our students and the amazing GCSE results they have achieved. Despite the disruption they faced during the first year of their GCSEs, the students impressed us with their commitment to succeed. We are once again so pleased to be celebrating some outstanding exam results.”
Mr Yates said many of the students secured five grade 4s or above, including English and Maths which is the standard pass rate.
He said: “These results are testament to the drive and determination of our fantastic students.”
There were some outstanding individual performances:
Agatha Worth - 8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 1 grade 7
Elyse Marling - 7 grade 9s, and 3 grade 8s
Emma-Jane Eltringham - 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and a grade 7
Ester Buston - 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 2 grade 7s
Boris Holliday - 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and 1 grade 6
Lara Mellen - 1 grade 9, 1 Distinction Star, 6 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s
Olivia Yates - 3 grade 9s, 1 Distinction Star, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and 2 grade 6s
Grace Tomlinson – 6 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s and 1 grade 6.
Mr Yates added: “In addition, we are also extremely proud of the achievements of Luke Guise, Bonnie Judkins, Isabella Pissano, Jim Payton and many, many others who worked tirelessly and achieved amazing results.
"We are extremely excited so many of our students are staying on with us at BCS Sixth Form and we wish all of our students the best of luck wherever it is you are going next – we are so proud of everything you have achieved at BCS.”There are a small number of places left for the Sixth Form. Email [email protected] for more information.