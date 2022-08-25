'Outstanding' GCSE results celebrated at Buxton Community School

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were strong marks across the board for the Year 11s who received their GCSE results after two disrupted years of learning following the pandemic.

Head teacher Craig Yates said: “All the staff at Buxton Community School want to congratulate our Year 11 students on an outstanding performance in their GCSE examinations.

"After a tough two years due to the pandemic we’re so proud of our students and the amazing GCSE results they have achieved. Despite the disruption they faced during the first year of their GCSEs, the students impressed us with their commitment to succeed. We are once again so pleased to be celebrating some outstanding exam results.”

Some of the Buxton Community School celebrate 'outstanding' GCSE results. Pic submitted

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Yates said many of the students secured five grade 4s or above, including English and Maths which is the standard pass rate.

He said: “These results are testament to the drive and determination of our fantastic students.”

There were some outstanding individual performances:

Agatha Worth - 8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 1 grade 7

The 'drive and determination' of Buxton Community School GCSE students has been praised. Pic submitted

Elyse Marling - 7 grade 9s, and 3 grade 8s

Emma-Jane Eltringham - 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and a grade 7

Ester Buston - 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 2 grade 7s

Boris Holliday - 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and 1 grade 6

Students at Buxton Community School worked 'tirelessly and achieved amazing GCSE results'. Pic submitted

Lara Mellen - 1 grade 9, 1 Distinction Star, 6 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s

Olivia Yates - 3 grade 9s, 1 Distinction Star, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and 2 grade 6s

Grace Tomlinson – 6 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s and 1 grade 6.

Mr Yates added: “In addition, we are also extremely proud of the achievements of Luke Guise, Bonnie Judkins, Isabella Pissano, Jim Payton and many, many others who worked tirelessly and achieved amazing results.