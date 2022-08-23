Another 55 of your fantastic photos from Buxton's Eat in the Park Festival
Buxton’s Eat in the Park festival returned at the weekend with two days of live music and food and drink.
By Louise Cooper
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 6:47 pm
The event, held at the Pavilion Gardens, attracted thousands of revellers.
And when we asked you to share your photos of the festival with us, we were certainly not disappointed.
Here’s another 55 of your photos from the festival and here’s our first gallery if you’ve not seen it yet.
Page 1 of 14