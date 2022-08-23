News you can trust since 1852
Thanks to David Heathcote for this photo

Another 55 of your fantastic photos from Buxton's Eat in the Park Festival

Buxton’s Eat in the Park festival returned at the weekend with two days of live music and food and drink.

By Louise Cooper
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 6:47 pm

The event, held at the Pavilion Gardens, attracted thousands of revellers.

And when we asked you to share your photos of the festival with us, we were certainly not disappointed.

Here’s another 55 of your photos from the festival and here’s our first gallery if you’ve not seen it yet.

1. Eat in the Park

Thanks to Dawn Whitehead for this photo

2. Eat in the Park

Alyson Dobson sent this image in

3. Eat in the Park

Sent in by Michael N Jenny Kerford

4. Eat in the Park

Jess Riley sent us this photo

BuxtonPavilion Gardens
